DOGE: $105B U.S. Taxpayer Funds Saved So Far

Leader of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk wears a shirt that says “Tech Support” as he speaks during the first cabinet meeting of US President Donald Trump’s second term in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:22 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reportedly saved the U.S. federal government $105 billion—and their efforts are far from over.

According to calculations posted on the DOGE website, DOGE efforts have saved $105 billion, stating that the number represents: “a combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions.”

In a closer breakdown, the website shows that the $105 billion saved has ultimately resulted in the savings of $652.17 per taxpayer.

DOGE provided many receipts showing 2,334 canceled contracts in a variety of government agencies, including Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) contracts — propped up by Democrats during the Biden administration.

On Saturday, the department announced the cancelation of “128 more contracts for $60 million of savings.”

“Total terminations of wasteful contracts has now surpassed 3,000 since DOGE’s inception!” it announced. “This included a $3.5M consulting contract for ‘larval fish monitoring’ that the Bureau of Reclamation identified as non-essential.’”

The department also provided a list of 3,489 canceled grants, resulting in $10 billion in taxpayer savings.

This includes: $1.7 million “for the ‘China Health and Retirement Longitudinal study’ at Peking University in Beijing, China”; $1.3 million for “transforming health for gender-diverse young adults”; $400,000 “for researching ‘sources of minority stress and alcohol consumption”’ among ‘adults who report uncertainty about their sexual orientation’; and $241,000 for “an intervention to promote healthy relationships among transgender and gender expansive youth.”

