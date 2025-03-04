DOGE: $105B U.S. Taxpayer Funds Saved So Far

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
3:22 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reportedly saved the U.S. federal government $105 billion—and their efforts are far from over.
According to calculations posted on the DOGE website, DOGE efforts have saved $105 billion, stating that the number represents: “a combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions.”
In a closer breakdown, the website shows that the $105 billion saved has ultimately resulted in the savings of $652.17 per taxpayer.
DOGE provided many receipts showing 2,334 canceled contracts in a variety of government agencies, including Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) contracts — propped up by Democrats during the Biden administration.
On Saturday, the department announced the cancelation of “128 more contracts for $60 million of savings.”
“Total terminations of wasteful contracts has now surpassed 3,000 since DOGE’s inception!” it announced. “This included a $3.5M consulting contract for ‘larval fish monitoring’ that the Bureau of Reclamation identified as non-essential.’”
The department also provided a list of 3,489 canceled grants, resulting in $10 billion in taxpayer savings.
This includes: $1.7 million “for the ‘China Health and Retirement Longitudinal study’ at Peking University in Beijing, China”; $1.3 million for “transforming health for gender-diverse young adults”; $400,000 “for researching ‘sources of minority stress and alcohol consumption”’ among ‘adults who report uncertainty about their sexual orientation’; and $241,000 for “an intervention to promote healthy relationships among transgender and gender expansive youth.”
