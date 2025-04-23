Rep. Crockett Says She’s ‘Absolutely’ Down For Head-To-Head IQ Test With Trump, Calls Musk An ‘Idiot’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:11 AM – Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Texas Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett stated during an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that she would “absolutely” take on a head-to-head IQ test against President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Crockett (D-Texas) told Kimmel in an airing of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she would go toe-to-toe with the 47th president in order to prove that she has a high IQ.

“He also called you low IQ, I’m sure you’re aware of that. Would you be willing to take an IQ test publicly head-to-head against the President of the United States?” Kimmel asked Crockett.

“Absolutely!” Crockett responded.

Kimmel played a clip of Trump speaking about the Democrat lawmaker, and during the replay, he referred to Crockett as the Democrats’ “new star,” implying that the party was in peril.

Earlier this month, Trump made the comments about Crockett during the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner.

“This new star, Crockett. How about her? Is that real? Are they serious about that? That’s their new star? If that’s their new star, they’re in serious trouble. I mean, this is — Crockett! Oh man, oh man. We’ve done a job, but they’ve totally lost their confidence, and it’s a hard thing when you lose your confidence, but they have. They’ve taken a lot of beatings and now they’re going to rely on Crockett to bring them back,” Trump said.

Following the clip, the lefty lawmaker expressed confusion as to why Trump was paying attention to her in general.

“It says a lot when you’re supposed to be the leader of the free world, and you’re worried about a sophomore in the House. I’m just saying,” she said.

Crockett also recently suggested that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien and accused MS-13 member who was recently deported to a Salvadoran mega prison, was “a lot less criminal” than the GOP president.

“I mean, we know that they admitted that they were wrong. Now they’re trying to double back and say, ‘Well, he’s this terrible person and all this kind of stuff.’ But here’s the reality. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a lot less criminal than the person that’s sitting in the White House, because last time I checked, he doesn’t have any criminal convictions,” Crockett said of Abrego Garcia.

In addition, during her interview, she went on to reiterate her past opinions as well, claiming that Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk is an “idiot.”

“When you bring up the idiot, known as Elon Musk… he is not only, like, very sinister and has no idea what he’s doing, and people are like, ‘Oh, no, he absolutely knows cause he’s the richest man in the world,’” Crockett told Kimmel. “Like, yes, he knows how to hire smart people, but don’t conflate that and believe that he is genius, cause he ain’t.”

