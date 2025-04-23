Ed Martin, president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, a conservative political organization based in St. Louis, MO, speaks during a news conference outside the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill, on November 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)



OAN Commentary by: Theodore R. Malloch

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Ed Martin is the Real McCoy.

Trump made him his pick to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for a reason. Now he faces sharp opposition from the likes of Adam Shiff, the lying Democrat Senator from California and a host of others, all who hate Trump and his team.

As a lawyer, Martin is a top gun. He has represented J6ers and a slew of difficult cases from religious liberty to hard core crimes. As a political personality, Ed was chairman of the Republican Party in Missouri and ran for office numerous times. He is known as a person of deep character and a bulldog who doesn’t give up. He is smart, hardworking, and above all, loyal.

Ed was for years a stalwart, working alongside the memorable conservative, Phylis Schlafly. He ran the Eagle Forum as President and brought it and the conservative movement to greater prominence. I appeared regularly as his guest on his popular radio show, the Pro America Report. He was a tough interviewer, well read, and always incisive.

Because Ed is a true believer, a devout Catholic, who takes his faith seriously in the public square and an America First pioneer, going back to the beginning of the Trump movement, he is someone to contend with. He puts on the full armor of God, as in Ephesians 6.

Working in the hornet’s nest of Washington, DC as the top attorney and cop is no easy assignment. It is a position that has typically been held by persons close to presidents who can be counted on.

Ed is cut from this same material and his boss, Attorney General Pam Bondi knows she has a person that can be relied on, who goes the extra mile, and does not rest on his laurels.

The President nominated Ed Martin to this role because he needed him there. It is a prime appointment with lots of authority and serious national attention. He was going to be Russ Vought’s Chief of Staff in the Office of Management and Budget and a link to the DOGE efforts, but Trump needed and put him where he is—to do his bidding and to watch his back.

Martin recently opened inquiries into public statements of Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, according to an internal memo to federal prosecutors in Washington. The inquiry also reviewed a public statement made by Rep. Robert Garcia, a second-term House Democrat from California. His inquiry into Matthew Graves, Biden’s henchman. And prosecutor of over 1500 January 6 protestors and his abuse of the 1512 © (2) obstruction charges have put Martin into the Democrats crosshairs.

As Acting U.S. Attorney for D.C. Martin has also opened inquiries into other Democrats, alleging possible threats to DOGE and Supreme Court Justices. He sent a similar letter to Georgetown University raising questions about its Hamas terrorist protestors and anti-Semitism on campus.

Martin’s very first memo to his new subordinates in the U.S. attorney’s office was titled “Operation Whirlwind” and said the office would prioritize investigations into threats against public officials.

The memo alleged, “One of the most abhorrent examples was when Senator Charles Schumer led a rally to attack U.S. Supreme Court justices. Schumer said, reading from notes in his hand: ‘I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.'”

Take note, Martin is not sitting back. He is an attack dog and was appointed by President Trump for a reason. The Dems don’t like reason or effect and are out to get him. They will do so without ceasing and in any way possible. The knives are out. But in the end, they will fail.

Martin makes them out to be L.I. A. R. S. As they say, “If mad Schiff is against him, he must be really good.”

Support Ed Martin.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

THEODORE ROOSEVELT MALLOCH, scholar-diplomat-strategist, was a professor at Yale and Oxford. He was to be Trump’s ambassador to the EU but was made Persona Non Grata by that body. The only American with that credit. His memoir, Davos Aspen & Yale is a best seller.

