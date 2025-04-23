Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin Will Not Seek Re-election In 2026

Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) speaks during a news conference following the weekly Senate Democrats policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:38 AM – Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, the Democrat Whip and Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

Durbin (D-Ill.), who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, made the retirement announcement in a video message on X Wednesday.

“The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy,” Durbin said. “I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch. So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term.”

The 80-year-old was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1982, and he served seven terms before succeeding his mentor Paul Simon in the Senate in 1996.

The Democrat senator is a longtime advocate for immigration reform and the DREAM (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) Act, which provides a path to citizenship for illegal aliens brought to the United States as children. Durbin is also recognized as an advocate for significantly more stringent gun control legislation.

With his departure, it’s expected to set off a chain reaction among a group of would-be successors, from both political parties. However, the GOP has only captured a Senate seat just twice for six-years terms since 1984.

There are several Democrats who could seek the Whip position, setting them up to be a potential successor to Schumer.

Meanwhile, Durbin’s lengthy career in politics was applauded by Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). Duckworth noted meeting Durbin for the first time just weeks after she lost both her legs, when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004, citing his empathy during her recovery.

“When Dick looked at me, he saw past the wounds, saw past the wheelchair,” Duckworth said. “He saw a soldier in search of her next mission. And he recognized well before I did that just because I would no longer be flying Black Hawks for the Army didn’t mean that I couldn’t find a new way to serve my nation.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) also praised Durbin “for his exemplary career of public service as well as the profound and lasting positive impact he’s had on Illinois families and our nation.”

“Known for his legendary work ethic, Senator Durbin has led the fight to expand access to affordable health care, invest in our state’s infrastructure, tackle gun violence, defend Dreamers, improve public health, protect working families, and more. His expert leadership on the Senate Judiciary Committee ensured the confirmation of a record 235 federal judges, shaping the courts and securing our most fundamental American rights for many years to come.”

In addition, Democrat Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton argued that Durbin “has given Illinois a lifetime of principled leadership — grounded in decency, driven by purpose, and always guided by the people he served,” and added “Illinois is stronger because of him and the work he’s championed will carry on.”

