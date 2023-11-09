Rafah Crossing Closed Due To ‘Security’ Issue

Passengers cross into Egypt’s Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, on November 9, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

9:52 AM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

The Rafah Border Crossing from Gaza into Egypt is closed once again.

The U.S. State Department blamed the closure on “certain security circumstances” on Wednesday, without providing specifics.

To date, about 650 trucks carrying primarily food, water and medicine have crossed from Egypt into Gaza through the Rafah Crossing.

Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel expects that the Egypt-controlled crossing will be reopened for aid and the exit of foreign nationals once the security threat has been cleared.

“I’m just not going to parse into the specifics of the parameters as our understanding is that its closure was because of a certain security circumstance,” he explained. “So, our expectation is that once that circumstance is resolved, the crossing will be open at the regular intervals that it’s been open.”

