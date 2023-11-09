Hundreds Of Cuban Nationals Travel To Nicaragua To Reach U.S. Border

Passengers wait for their luggage at Havana’s Jose Marti airport on October 12, 2023. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP) (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

9:16 AM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

Hundreds of Cuban nationals are making their way to the United States.

According to reports on Thursday, the Havana airport was crowded with people traveling to Nicaragua in hopes of then making their way to the U.S.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol revealed that nearly 425,000 Cuban migrants have arrived in the U.S. over the last two years.

Nicaragua does not require visas from Cuban nationals, making it the easiest route for them to reach the southern border.

Ernesto Perez, a Cuban national spoke on the topic.

“Since 2015, we had no response on the request for family reunification,” Perez said. “My mother and my family who are there were also desperate. And we here were also desperate. At some point, I thought about going to Nicaragua, but I was held back because I had two minor children, so we decided not to do it and wait a little longer until we got lucky.”

The Biden administration is looking to expand alternative pathways for migrants in Latin America to enter the country legally, while also claiming to tighten border security.

