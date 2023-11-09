Man Known As ‘Spider Nazi’ Pleads Guilty To J6 Charge

FBI via United States District Court for the District of Columbia

OAN’s James Meyers

10:35 AM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

A man dubbed the “Spider Nazi” has pleaded guilty in connection with the January 6th protest on the U.S. Capitol.

Brandon Dillard, whom online users called the #SpiderNazi because federal agents said he was “wearing a distinctive ‘Supreme’ spider web-patterned hooded sweatshirt”, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds Tuesday.

Dillard admitted that he “repeatedly grabbed Officer B.M. ‘s helmet, making physical contact with Officer B.M. in an attempt to remove Officer B.M.’s helmet.”

According to his plea agreement, if a judge imposes a sentencing enhancement for contact with an officer, his sentencing could range from eight to 14 months in federal prison.

Additionally, the man known as the #SpiderNazi admitted that he confronted lines of officers on January 5th, 2021, the night before the protest, reportedly pointing at them and yelling “forward!”

He also admitted that on the day of the demonstration he “scaled down the Capitol’s exterior wall from the Upper West Terrace area” and then climbed through a window as “one of the first individuals to enter Room ST-2M of the Capitol building,.”

Meanwhile, almost 1,200 people have been charged in connection with the protest at the Capitol, and over 1,000 people have not yet been identified or arrested.

