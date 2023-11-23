Qatar: 13 Women And Children To Be Released Friday

Family member of hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, holding a portrait of his relatives at the Italian Jewish Center, during a press conference after having a meeting with Pope Francis at The Vatican, in Rome, on November 22, 2023. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:20 PM – Thursday, November 23 2023

Israel has confirmed that it has received the names of the hostages that are set to be a part of a hostage swap with the terrorist group, Hamas. The hostages, whose names have not been released to the public, will be freed Friday at 9 AM ET.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said “liaison officers sent messages to all the families whose loved ones appear on the list, as well as to all the families of the abductees.”

Additionally on Thursday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry held a press conference where they explained the details of the deal, which was mediated by Qatar and the United States.

Israel will receive 50 female and children hostages held by Hamas. In exchange, Hamas is requiring that Israel releases 150 prisoners.

The majority of the prisoners being held by Israel are between 17 and 18-years-old. Many of these prisoners are being held in Israel on attempted murder charges.

In addition, Israel must partake in a 4-5-day ceasefire and allow the influx of 300 aid trucks containing fuel and humanitarian supplies to enter Gaza each day of the pause.

The truce begins at 12:00 AM ET. At that time, a ceasefire between the two parties will go into place. The first 13 hostages will be released eight hours later at 9:00 AM ET.

Children that are released who are under 12-years-old will meet their families as soon as they get to Israel at the crossing point. Those over 12-years-old will meet their loved ones at a hospital in Israel.

The 13 hostages will enter Israel at three different locations.

Qatar announced that those who are held hostage with other members of their family will be released in the same batch as their loved ones.

