5 People, Including 3 Children, Hospitalized In Dublin Stabbings, City Riots

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:08 PM – Thursday, November 23, 2023

Five people, including three children, have been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Dublin, Ireland.

On Thursday, a man began stabbing children in the city center outside a school prompting five people to end up hospitalized.

The stabbing led to riots all over Ireland, as it is believed that the man who stabbed the victims was an immigrant from Alegria.

Police had taken into custody a suspect, according to Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

A witness on the scene spoke to the press saying she saw a man in a “stabbing motion” from across the road and that, as far as she could tell, two children had been stabbed.

Anthony Boyle, an IT consultant who lives on the road of the incident, said that “[he] saw a child on the ground, a little girl.”

“There was complete and utter pandemonium, women wailing, men screaming and crying,” he continued.

He also stated that he saw a man lying on the ground on his side but did not see what happened beforehand.

According to the police, two of the children are receiving treatment for less serious wounds, while one girl has suffered serious injuries. According to police, an adult male has less serious injuries while an adult female is also receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The suspect reportedly also had stab wounds that are believed to be self-inflicted.

The incident is now under investigation and a motive for the attack has not yet been established.

