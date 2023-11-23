Trans Model Named As One Of Glamour’s ‘Women of the Year’

Geena Rocero (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:08 PM – Thursday, November 23, 2023

Glamour Magazine has named Transgender Model Geena Rocero as one of their 2023 Women of the Year.

On November 1st, the magazine announced the author’s appearance on their list. Rocero was one of the six women awarded with the honor.

According to the magazine’s social media post, Rocero also became the first trans individual ambassador for Miss Universe Nepal in 2020 and the first trans Asian-Pacific Islander to be named Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Year in 2019.

“She’s also advocated for trans rights at the White House, the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum, and in her native Philippines,” the Instagram caption continued. “Still, Rocero says we have a long way to go.”

Glamour started receiving backlash on their comment section due to the choice of “putting a biological male on the Women of the Year list.”

One user criticized the magazine and said that they are “actively participating in and promoting female erasure, men pretending to be women are men. You are on the wrong side of history. Shame on you.”

Dylan Mulvaney is another male-born transgender who received a “Woman of the Year Award” this year.

Mulvaney’s award came from Virgin Atlantic’s Attitude magazine.

