Biden: Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal Imminent

A man and a child walk past portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, in Tel Aviv on November 21, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian armed group. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:15 PM – Tuesday, November 21 2023

It’s been over six weeks since the war in the Middle East kicked off after terrorist group Hamas infiltrated Israel. Hamas killed over a thousand innocent civilians and took over 200 hostages. A hostage deal is now imminent.

On Tuesday, the terms of a proposed hostage exchange were made public. It was brokered by the U.S. and Qatar.

The deal would allow 50 hostages held by Hamas to be released in phases. In exchange, Hamas is requiring that Israel releases 150 prisoners and that they partake in a 4-5-day ceasefire.

This means that three Palestinian prisoners will be released for each hostage that was taken from Israel.

During this time, the terrorist group stated that aid must be allowed into Gaza. This includes 300 trucks carrying aid, cooking oil for food, and fuel for hospitals.

President Joe Biden discussed the effort on Tuesday.

“You could bring some of these hostages home very soon,” Biden said. “But I don’t want to get into the details of saying because nothing is done until it’s done and when we have more to say we will. Things are looking good at the moment.”

When talking about the hostage situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “I hope there will be good news soon.”

He did not provide further details.

The terms of the agreement have yet to be agreed on by Israel.

40 children are currently being held in Gaza.

Four hostages who were taken have been released by the terrorist group. The first pair released were a mother-daughter duo and the others were two elderly women. Additionally, an Israeli solider was rescued by IDF soldiers in Gaza.

