Zelenskyy Says He Has Survived Multiple Russian Assassination Attempts

OAN’s James Meyers

11:55 AM – Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims he has lost count of how many times he has survived assassination attempts against his own life.

During an interview with the British tabloid The Sun, he claimed that he has survived “no fewer” than five or six attempts on his life since the war with Russia began last year, but says each attempt makes it less intimidating.

Zelenskyy also compared the assassination attempts to getting COVID.

“The first one is very interesting, when it is the first time, and after that it is just like COVID,” Zelenskyy said. “First of all, people don’t know what to do with it and it’s looking very scary. And then after that, it is just intelligence sharing with you detail that one more group came to Ukraine to [attempt] this.”

Throughout the war he has attempted to move around the country, visiting front lines, liberated cities and the United States, under strict security. When he is in the capital, Kyiv, he works out of a high-security complex.

However, Ukraine has rarely publicly revealed that any attempts against his life have actually happened.

In August, Ukrainian authorities claimed they detained an informant who shared intelligence with Russia as part of a plot to kill Zelenskyy.

With questions of the war being at a stalemate and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, questions have been raised if the United States will continue to send aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday. There, he announced another $100 million aid package answering those questions.

Zelenskyy also said during his interview with The Sun that Ukrainians are fatigued from the ongoing war, but they will remain strong.

“In the morale, there is no stalemate,” he said, according to the newspaper. “We are at our home. Russians are on our land. Therefore there is no stalemate in this.”

