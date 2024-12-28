Professional Boxer Paul Bamba Dies At 35, Days After Beating Mike Tyson’s 38-Year-Old Record

(Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:20 PM – Saturday, December 28, 2024

Professional boxer Paul Bamba has unexpectedly died at 35-years-old just days after being crowned WBA Gold Cruiserweight champion.

On Friday, R&B singer and songwriter Ne-Yo issued a joint statement with Bamba’s family announcing the passing.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the statement posted on Instagram read. “He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination. We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief.”

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Bamba had broken Mike Tyson’s record after winning the WBA Gold Cruiserweight championship to win 14 fights – all knockouts – in a single year just six days before his passing.

“This year I set out with a goal. I did just that,” Bamba said in a post on Instagram after the fight. Wasn’t easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to, overcame and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances. 14 fights. 14 knockouts ending with the WBA GOLD cruiserweight world title,” he continued. “Blessed to have my family, my team and all my supporters along the way. That being said if you got what some might call an ‘outlandish goal’ GO chase it. Anyone who thinks that isn’t as brave as you, prove people wrong!”

Bamba had reportedly a 19-3 record with 18 knockouts, 14 of which came in 2024.

