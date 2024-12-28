Calif: Mega Millions Player Wins $1.22B Jackpot

Lottery tickets for the Mega Millions jackpot which is at $1.58 billion are seen in a store on August 8, 2023 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:14 PM – Saturday, December 28, 2024

A Mega Millions player in California has won an estimated $1.22 billion jackpot after three months of no grand prize winners.

Advertisement

A single ticket bought at Sunshine Food and Gas in Cottonwood, California matched all numbers in Friday’s drawing — 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and a Mega Ball of 6 — to win the estimated $1.22 billion top prize.

The winner can claim the estimated $1.22 billion in annual payouts or choose the one-time cash payout of approximately $549.7 million.

“What an amazing present this holiday season! At an incredibly special time of year, this is both an incredibly special moment for our winner, and for all the great organizations and causes that benefit from lottery ticket sales around the country,” said Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium.

Five more ticket holders each received $1 million after matching all five white balls for the Match 5 win.

The winners are from Arizona, Missouri, Texas, and two more from California.

This is the fourth jackpot win for a Mega Millions ticket holder in 2024.

The last time a jackpot was won in California was on December 8th 2023, when two tickets were sold at the same gas station in Encino, Calif. matched the winning numbers for the $394 million prize.

Mega Millions next drawing, set for December 31st, reverts back to the default $20 million.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!