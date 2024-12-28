Florida: Second Democrat Lawmaker Switches To GOP

Florida State Rep. Hillary Cassel (Photo via; Florida House)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:14 AM – Saturday, December 28, 2024

A Florida Democrat lawmaker has announced she has switched parties to the GOP.

On Tuesday, Representative Hillary Cassel posted a statement on X where she announced the switch, citing her Democrat’s lack of support for Israel.

“The decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service,” Cassel said in a social media post, less than two months after winning a reelection.

“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism,” Cassel said. “I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians.”

“I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values,” she continued.

Although Cassel acknowledges that she won’t agree with “every Republican on every detail,” she is certain that the party will always respect, collaborate with, and give her input.

“I ran for office to make my community and this state better,” she said. “I want my constituents to know my resolve to deliver on these promises has never been stronger.”

Last month, Tampa state Representative Susan Valdés shared the same news, saying she felt “ignored” by her party.

