Brazil: 3 Dead, Multiple Hospitalized After Eating Cake From Baker Whose Husband Died From Food Poisoning Months Prior

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:13 PM – Saturday, December 28, 2024

Three women have died after consuming a homemade cake at a family gathering in Brazil, prompting an investigation into the death of the baker’s late husband who died from food poisoning months prior.

According to Rio Grande Do Sul, Tatiana Denize Silva dos Anjos, 43, and Maida Berenice Flores da Silva, 58, died from cardiac arrest after eating Bolo de Nata, a Brazilian Christmas cake.

The Hospital Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes de Torres also stated that Neuza Denize Silva dos Anjos, 65, was reported dead on Christmas Eve, with her cause of death ruled a “shock after poisoning.”

Zeli Terezinha Silva dos Anjos, 61, who prepared the dessert with her sister and the event, and a 10-year-old kid are among the three other family members who are still in the hospital.

Local police are now investigating the deaths after arsenic was reportedly found in blood tests conducted on two of the surviving family members and one who died.

Following the unsettling discovery, authorities began looking into Zeli’s late husband’s death, who passed away from food poisoning in September. According to the site, police are asking for his body to be unearthed.

According to the authorities, a number of food items from Zeli’s house were also over their expiration dates, including a medication bottle that included an odd white substance.

“There were expired products in the residence,” police said. “A bottle was found, a medicine, which should have had capsules inside it and there were no capsules – there was a white liquid and this white liquid will also be examined.”

Zeli, who ate two slices of the toxic cake, was the first person rushed to the hospital, police said.

Officer Marcos Vinicius Veloso, who is leading the case, said there are no records of inheritance disputes or rows between family members.

