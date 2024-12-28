Court Authorizes Georgia Lawmakers To Subpoena Fani Willis For Information On Trump Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:07 AM – Saturday, December 28, 2024

A Georgia judge has authorized state lawmakers to subpoena Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for information related to a potential misconduct in her prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram directed Willis to submit a list of claimed privileges and objections regarding the subpoenaed materials by January 13th.

Former Governor Roy Barnes (D-Ga.), who is representing Willis in the case, wrote in an email to The Associated Press that Willis intends to appeal the decision.

“We believe the ruling is wrong and will appeal,” Barnes said.

An appeals court removed Willis from the case against Trump earlier this month, “appearance of impropriety.”

The appeals court went on to cite Willis’ romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

“This is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings,” the court said.

In August, the GOP-led Senate committee issued subpoenas to Willis, seeking to compel her testimony in September. However, Willis did not attend the hearing, where lawmakers had planned to question her.

The committee was established to investigate allegations of misconduct by Willis in her prosecution of Trump over efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Barnes contended that the Senate committee lacked the authority to summon her in the first place and that the subpoenas were excessively general and unrelated to a valid legislative requirement.

One concern brought up is that on January 13th, when lawmakers are sworn in for their new terms, the Georgia legislative term will come to a close. State Senator Greg Dolezal (R-Ga.) announced last week that he intends to introduce legislation to revive the committee at the start of the 2025 legislative year.

“The law is clear, and the ruling confirms what we knew all along,” Dolezal wrote. “Judge Ingram rejected every argument made by Willis in her attempt to dodge providing testimony to the committee under oath. I look forward to D.A. Willis honoring the subpoena and providing documents and testimony to our committee.”

