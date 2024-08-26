Previously Agreed Upon ABC News Debate Now In Question Following Rule Disagreements

(L) US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo by Chris duMond/Getty Images) / (R) Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:32 PM – Monday, August 26, 2024

The mutually agreed-upon September 10th presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is now uncertain, as both candidates have begun accusing the other of trying to “dodge” the ABC News debate.

Harris’s campaign team began the kerfuffle on Monday as a Harris campaign spokesperson claimed that Trump would not agree to the debate without a muted microphone, similar to the recent debate against Trump and former 2024 Democrat nominee Joe Biden, which ended well for the 2024 GOP nominee as Biden was forced out following his embarrassing debate performance.

“Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own,” stated Harris campaign senior communications advisor Brian Fallon. “We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button.”

Following Fallon’s comments on the debate, Trump’s campaign senior advisor, Jason Miller, responded to the claims.

“Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the [June 27] CNN debate,” Miller stated. “The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements.”

“If Kamala Harris isn’t smart enough to repeat the messaging points her handlers want her to memorize, that’s their problem. This seems to be a pattern for the Harris campaign. They won’t allow Harris to do interviews, they won’t allow her to do press conferences, and now they want to give her a cheat-sheet for the debate,” Miller continued. “My guess is that they’re looking for a way to get out of any debate with President Trump. Regardless, there’s no way Harris is ready to be commander-in-chief.”

Trump commented on his preference of whether or not the microphones should be muted while the other candidate speaks, stating, “I don’t know, doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have them probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted. I didn’t like it last time, but it worked out fine. Ask Biden how it worked out, it was fine, and I think it should be the same.”

The former president also called into question ABC’s ability to stay unbiased following an interview he watched featuring Republican Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network? Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!”

