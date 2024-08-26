U.S. Soldier Travis King To Plead Guilty To Multiple Charges Including Desertion, Assault After Fleeing Into North Korea

In this photo taken in Seoul on August 16, 2023, a man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of US soldier Travis King (C), who ran across the border into North Korea while part of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea’s border on July 18. Travis King defected to North Korea to escape “mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army”, state media said Wednesday, Pyongyang’s first official confirmation they were holding the American soldier. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:10 PM – Monday, August 26, 2024

The U.S. Army private who ran across the South Korean border into North Korea announced he will plead guilty to desertion and assault as part of a plea deal, according to his lawyer.

Travis King will also plead guilty to disobeying an officer, and assaulting a noncommissioned officer, his attorney Frank Rosenblatt told CNN on Monday.

“U.S. Army Private Travis King will take responsibility for his conduct and enter a guilty plea. He was charged by the Army with fourteen offenses under the Uniform Code of Military Justice,” Rosenblatt said in a statement. “He will plead guilty to five of those, including desertion.” “He will plead not guilty to the remaining offenses, which the Army will withdraw and dismiss,” he adds. “Travis’s guilty plea will be entered at a general court-martial. There he will explain what he did, answer a military judge’s questions about why he is pleading guilty, and be sentenced,” said Rosenblatt. “Travis is grateful to his friends and family who have supported him, and to all outside of his circle who did not pre-judge his case based on the initial allegations.”

Additionally, King will plead not guilty to possession of child pornography charges, which his attorney expects to be dropped.

In July of last year, King crossed into North Korea causing an international incident when he was held by North Korean authorities for over two months after he ran into North Korea at the Joint Security Area at the DMZ.

He fled to North Korea after getting sprung from a Seoul jail for allegedly punching someone at a club.

He will plead guilty at a court martial hearing and “explain what he did” in Fort Bliss, Texas, on September 20th, where he will also be sentenced, his lawyer added.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

