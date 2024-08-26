Failed Trump Assassin’s Father Hires Popular Criminal Attorneys, FBI Probes Family’s Role Into Murder Attempt

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-MD) gestures to a photograph of the building where Thomas Matthew Crooks fired on former President Donald Trump as United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee during a hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. The beleaguered leader of the United States Secret Service has vowed cooperation with all investigations into the agency following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:45 PM – Monday, August 26, 2024

As the FBI investigates how much the parents of Trump gunman Thomas Crooks knew about their son’s plans to murder the former president, it has now been revealed that the parents have enlisted the services of well-known lawyers in the Pittsburgh area.

This comes as a certain family member of Crooks, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed to DailyMail that the shooter’s father, Matthew Crooks (the father) is a gun aficionado who has previously supplied firearms to other family members, and that the FBI “still very much has questions” about how much the killer’s parents knew.

Additionally, the opinion of Representative Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) was “given new credence” on Thursday in regards to how it is highly likely someone else could have helped the younger Thomas Matthew Crooks commit the act.

The parents’ decision to work with a major law firm also implies that they are prepared for both criminal prosecution and civil litigation from the relatives of their son’s other victims.

Matthew Crooks and his wife, Mary, who is registered as a Democrat, have now reportedly hired Quinn Logue, a Pittsburgh-based legal firm that bills itself as a trial lawyer with experience in both criminal defense and civil litigation, including wrongful death and personal injury.

John Quinn and Matthew Logue, the firm’s founding attorneys, have both been named among the “Top 50 Lawyers in Pittsburgh,” and publications such as Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America are among the magazines that the firm frequently appears in.

For the first time since it was revealed that his son had been discreetly cremated 10 days following the shooting.

The Crooks father held a mystery manila kraft clasp envelope during both instances. On Wednesday, while wearing khakis, a blue t-shirt, and a flat cap, he walked from his truck into the family’s bungalow in their Bethel Park neighborhood.

Six weeks have passed since the 20-year-old assailant opened fire during a July 13th rally at Butler Farm Show Grounds at 6:11 p.m., narrowly missing the former president’s head.

26 seconds after Crooks fired his first shot, a Secret Service counter sniper “neutralized” him, and he was declared dead soon after.

The Crooks son had fired eight shots by that point. He killed retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, 50, with a single blow to the skull, severely injured audience members James Copenhaver, 74, and David Dutch, 57, with “life altering” injuries, and lastly, struck Trump, 78, in a graze shot to the right ear.

Since the attempted assassination, even more disturbing information has surfaced, and a House task team made up of 12 legislators is still probing the suspicious incident.

Meanwhile, Rep. Waltz maintains that he is not convinced that the gunman acted alone. He questioned federal law enforcement’s claim that Crooks was the only offender involved in an interview with DailyMail.com on Thursday. Waltz also pointed out that they had not addressed other issues, such as why the 20-year-old held foreign encrypted chat accounts.

Waltz was also taken aback by Crooks’s ability to use remote detonators to generate several explosions when nothing in his past explains where or how he learned to carry that out.

“You can’t tell us his motive, but you could tell us he operated alone?” the Florida Republican asked. “You can’t get into these encrypted overseas accounts, but you can tell us he acted alone?” “So, I don’t buy that yet.”

CNN reported that after Crooks’s parents were unable to locate him, they tried to call his cell phone, but he did not reply. The parents also claimed that they immediately informed law enforcement of their son’s disappearance. Whether they knew he was armed is unknown; some outlets have reported that the parents only grew suspicious of their son’s disappearance after they noticed the firearm was missing.

