President Trump Receives Enthusiastic Reception By NASCAR Fans At Daytona 500

US President Donald Trump is driven around the track prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by CHRIS GRAYTHEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:00 PM – Sunday, February 16, 2025

President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, receiving cheers as he took a lap in The Beast just a week after attending the Super Bowl.

President Trump also flew overhead the raceway on Air Force One prior to arriving, accompanied by cheers from the crowd as they watched the president’s plane float past.

President Trump released a unifying message prior to his arrival, stating that NASCAR brings people together to celebrate their “shared passion for speed, adrenaline and the thrill of the race.”

“From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great,” Trump wrote. “That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.”

“Since the very beginning, NASCAR has carried forth a proud tradition of honoring our heroic Service members for their unwavering courage. While fans from around the world gather today at Daytona International Speedway, we extend our unending gratitude to the selfless men and women in uniform who risk their lives to keep us safe,” Trump’s statement continued.

“When the engines start or the checkered flag waves, and all 500 thrilling miles in between, our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and Guardians stand ready to defend cherished traditions like this— and for that, we are truly thankful.”

President Trump also had a few words for the drivers over the radio, stating “This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan, I’m a really big fan of you people.”

“How you do this, I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people, and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later,” Trump added.

The NASCAR appearance marks President Trump’s second time at the outing, as he was at the race in 2020 while running for a second term, previously being awarded the honor of being the grand marshal where he gave the command for the drivers to start their engines.

