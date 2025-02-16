Ramaswamy Campaign Files Paperwork For Ohio Governor Race 

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on July 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:16 AM – Sunday, February 16, 2025

Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign has filed paperwork to begin his Ohio gubernatorial bid.

Advertisement

According to Fox News Digital, Ramaswamy’s campaign filed its Designation of Treasurer form with Ohio’s Secretary of State. The form submitted is one of the requirements for candidate’s campaigns before they make any expenditures or receive contributions.

Ramaswamy has not formally announced his run for Ohio governor but has hinted at it various times.

“Big announcement in Ohio coming on Feb 24. It won’t be your usual gubernatorial dog-and-pony show,” the potential Ohio candidate told The New York Post Saturday.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Ramaswamy is expected to launch his campaign on February 24th at Cincinnati’s CTL Aerospace Inc.

The filing comes over a month after it was announced that Ramaswamy had left President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

Trump-Vance transition spokesperson Anna Kelly told Fox News that Ramaswamy “played a critical role in helping us create DOGE.”

“He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today,” Kelly explained. “We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”

The gubernatorial race will take place in 2026 as current Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is ineligible to run, having taken office in 2019.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!