Georgia: At Least 2 Dead In Small Plane Crash 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:44 PM – Sunday, February 16, 2025

On Saturday, two people were killed after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a Georgia airport.

Authorities responded to the Covington Municipal Airport at around 11:21 p.m. after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) contacted them stating they lost contact with the aircraft.

“Officers responded to the Covington Municipal Airport at approximately 11:21 p.m. after receiving a call from the FAA in reference to a single engine aircraft that had taken off at approximately 11:00 p.m.,” the Covington Police Department said.

“There was no further communication from the aircraft after takeoff. Officers located the aircraft in the woods just north of the runway,” they continued. “Two individuals were located with the aircraft and were pronounced dead at the scene.”

The FAA, working with the National Transportation Safety Board, is investigating the crash and has confirmed that the aircraft was a Rockwell Commander.

No information about the victims’ names has been revealed.

