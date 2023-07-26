Pres. Trump Endorses GOP’s ‘Bank Your Vote’ Initiative

Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

10:00 AM – Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has officially endorsed the RNC’s early voting initiative for the 2024 election.

Advertisement

“We may not like the current system, but we need to master the rules and beat the Democrats at their own game,” said Mr. Trump. “And then we can make our own rules. Republicans must get tougher and fight harder to cast our votes and get our ballots turned in earlier, so Democrats can’t rig the polls against us on election day.”

The initiative, called ‘Bank Your Vote,’ is designed to encourage as many Republicans to vote early in 2024. Make America Great Again Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt says it’s important to get ahead of the game after what happened in 2020.

“We know that the Democrats worked with the mainstream media to rig the last election,” Leavitt told One America News. “And we need to ensure that we are not allowing that to occur again by making sure we are getting votes in early if states allow it.”

The GOP rolled out the new program in June 2023 and announced Wisconsin would be the first program to launch the initiative this week.

“To win close elections, we need to close the gap on pre-Election Day voting,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said last month.”

The 45th president praised the RNC’s effort to do just that with ‘Bank Your Vote.’

“The RNC is leading the fight to help secure your vote in 2024 as well,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re fighting bad Democrat laws, putting folks on the ground to serve as poll workers and poll watchers, and engaging attorneys to monitor every step of the process. Go to BankYourVote.com to sign up and commit to voting early.”

Leavitt argued that it would be silly for Republicans to not legally engage in early voting practices.

“We have to play by the rules of the game,” said Leavitt. “The Democrats are doing it. Vote early. Get your vote into the ballot box as soon as you can, and encourage all of your neighbors and friends to do that as well.”

Leavitt also pointed out the significance of making this alliance about a year and a half away from the 2024 general election.

“We need to educate voters,” Leavitt said. “We need to educate Republicans, independents, common sense Americans, so they understand the rules in their respective states. And they can make their voices heard in this next election. Donald Trump is at the forefront of doing that and rallying the troops.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts