Poll: Democrat Voters Look For A Kamala Harris 2028 Comeback

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking on stage as she concedes the election, at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:58 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Despite Vice President Kamala Harris’s crushing defeat to President-elect Donald Trump, a majority of Democrats would still choose her to run again in the 2028 election, according to a new Puck News/Echelon Insights survey.

Harris is the current frontrunner for the 2028 Democrat presidential primary, garnering 41% of the votes from respondents, with Gavin Newsom coming in second place at 8%.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Penn.) came in third place with 7% of the vote, and the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) tied in fourth place at 6%.

16% of respondents checked the “unsure” box, leaving Harris in the driver’s seat for a potential comeback following Trump’s second term.

The survey took responses of over 1,000 voters, and was conducted between November 14th to 18th.

Conversely, Vice President-elect JD Vance (R-Ohio) is currently set to take over for the Republicans in 2028, with Vance garnering 37% of the majority.

Department of government efficiency head Vivek Ramaswamy is tied for second place with Nikki Haley at 9%, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) follows with 8%.

18% of responders checked the “unsure” box for the Republicans, as Trump is serving in his last eligible term, leaving the GOP to find a new leader.

Despite a majority of Democrat voters pulling for Harris, it is currently unclear whether the current vice president plans on running again in 2028.

“It will be key to see what the next year or two brings and what the shape of the Democratic pushback to Trumpism is,” stated Jared Leopold, a Democrat strategist. “That will help determine who’s in a position to lead the party forward.”

“Governors have a better chance of breaking through this time than they did before,” he continued. “And I also think there’s not going to be as much to be done in the Senate with a deeper minority. So it will be harder to break through on the national stage,” he continued.

“I think the ‘resistance’ (to Trump) in 2025 is going to look a lot different than 2017,” added Democrat strategist Caitlin Legacki.

“People are exhausted, there’s less money, things feel darker. There just isn’t an endless appetite for resistance content right now. So those who are actually interested in running are going to have to be a lot more creative in terms of having an impact and being visible,” she added.

