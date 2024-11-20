Florida: Man Arrested After Being Accused Of Planning To Bomb N.Y. Stock Exchange

A view of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street November 13, 2024, in New York City.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:52 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly planning a bomb attack at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Florida.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida released a statement regarding the arrest.

“Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Coral Springs, Fla., was arrested today based on a criminal complaint charging him with attempt to use an explosive device to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce,” the office’s statement read.

Court files reported by Fox News Digital stated that suspect, Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, unknowingly worked with undercover FBI agents right before he was arrested.

The FBI began had began their investigation on Yener in February after receiving a tip that he was storing bomb-making schematics in an unlocked storage unit in Coral Springs, Florida.

According to the complaint, he purportedly admitted to investigators that he thought about fighting for ISIS in Iraq in 2015, but changed his mind because he believed the group would not succeed in reaching “their objectives.”

Through a search warrant in March and with Yener’s consent, the FBI found bomb-making sketches, numerous watches with timers, electronic circuit boards, and other electronics in the storage unit “that could be used for constructing explosive devices.”

According to surfacing reports, officials also discovered consistent internet searches related to aspects of bomb-making as early as 2017 until now.

In September, the FBI set Yener up with an undercover agent, whom he believed was part of a militia group that saw eye-to-eye with his own personal goals.

In October, Yener also identified the NYSE as the location he would deploy and detonate an improvised explosive device, with the chosen date of attack being November 18th, according to the complaint.

On November 12th, Yener recorded his statement, which he believed would be delivered to NBC News either the day of or day after the attack, according to the complaint.

“I feel like [Osama] bin Laden,” Yener allegedly told the undercover agent. In the recording, Yener allegedly said, “Our war is with the government” and he encouraged others to join his cause in a “pursuit for change.”

“Be warned, if you raise your fist, we will cut them off. If you kick at us, we will break your legs,” he said, according to the complaint.

“If you speak ill of us, we will chop out your tongue. If you aren’t willing to stand, then you will fall a victim.”

Yerner also allegedly discussed a potential second wave of attacks.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

