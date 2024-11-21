Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile During Attack On Ukraine, Kyiv Reports

A grab taken from AFPTV footage shows significant damage on a rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities, following a Russian attack in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on November 21, 2024. Kyiv accused Russia of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile attack at Ukraine for the first time on November 21, 2024 but without a nuclear warhead in a new escalation of the conflict. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:25 AM – Thursday, November 21, 2024

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile during an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, according to Kyiv’s air force, in the first known use in the war of such a powerful, nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to thousands of kilometers.

The air force announced the launch after Ukraine fired U.S. and British made missiles at targets inside Russian territory this week, despite multiple warnings by Russia that such an action would lead to major escalation in the almost three-year war.

Russia did not comment on the statement made by Kyiv’s air force.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are strategic weapons designed to deliver nuclear warheads and are also vital to Russia’s nuclear deterrent.

However, there was no suggestion it was a nuclear-armed missile and the Ukrainians did not specify what type of missile it was.

Additionally, the Russian missile attack was set to attack critical infrastructure in the east-central city of Dnipro, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Furthermore, Russia also fired a Kinzhal hypersonic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles, six of which were shot down.

“In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation,” the Ukrainian air force said, without specifying what kind of ICBM was fired.

Defense Express, which is a Ukrainian defense consultancy, was asked whether the U.S. had been informed about the missile launch ahead of time.

“It is also a question of whether the United States was warned about the launch and its direction, as the announcement of such launches is a prerequisite for preventing the triggering of a missile warning system and the launch of missiles in response,” Defense Express wrote after the air force statement.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly said he will end the war, and criticized billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine under Biden.

Both sides believe Trump will push for peace talks , which have not been discussed since the beginning of the war.

On Wednesday the U.S. shut down its embassy in Kyiv as a safety concern due to a threat of a significant air attack.

However, it said the embassy would reopen on Thursday.

