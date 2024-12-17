Police: Abundant Life Christian School Shooter Now Identified As 15-Year-Old Female

A sign sits in front of the Abundant Life Christian School on December 16, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. According to reports, a student and teacher were shot and killed at the school earlier today, and the suspected shooter was found dead at the scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:57 AM – Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The shooter that opened fire at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, that left a teacher and teen dead and six others injured has been identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow.

Advertisement

AP News initially reported that the shooter was 17-years-old, which is false, according to police.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes stated that Rupnow was identified as the shooter who opened fire inside a study hall at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday.

Barnes said that Rupnow was found with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” and that she died on the way to a hospital.

According to Barnes, police were examining Rupnow’s house, and they spoke with her father and other family members, who are assisting the authorities in the probe. Out of consideration for the family, he refused to provide any more information on the gunman.

“He lost someone as well,” Barnes said of Rupnow’s father. “And so we’re not going to rush the information. We’ll take our time and make sure we do our due diligence.”

He also stated that Rupnow used a handgun in the shooting and that police have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

“I don’t know why, and I feel like if we did know why, we could stop these things from happening,” he told reporters.

The identities of the instructor and pupil who perished in the incident are still unknown, and they have not been named by police.

According to Barnes, two of the six injured in the incident were students in critical condition. Three students and a teacher were also admitted to the hospital with less severe injuries; two of them were later released.

Barnes also stated that he did not believe that the school had a resource officer. Additionally, the school did not have metal detectors, but had security cameras and other emergency protocols.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!