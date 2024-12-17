AOC Loses Bid To Serve As Top Democrat On House Oversight Committee

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:44 AM – Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has lost her bid to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) lost her bid to Representative Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) in a vote of 131 to 84.

“I thank my colleagues for their support and the confidence they’ve placed in me to lead House Democrats on the Oversight Committee,” Connolly said in a statement.

Following his triumph on Tuesday, Connolly, who revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, told reporters that despite his health concerns, he is “ready” to challenge the Trump administration.

“Trump may feel more emboldened, but that may also make him more reckless,” Connolly said. “There is a law in this land, and we’re going to make sure it’s enforced.”

