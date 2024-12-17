Colorado: Aurora Police Dept Says 14 Detained After Home Invasion Are ‘Likely Illegal Gang Members’

Police Chief Todd Chamberlain. (Photo via: Aurora Police Department)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

10:59 AM – Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Aurora, Colorado, police believe that Tuesday’s armed break-in at an apartment complex overnight, which led to the arrest of 14 individuals, was “without question a gang incident.”

Police were called to The Edge at Lowry Apartments in the 1200 block of Dallas Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a suspected armed home invasion, where victims were beaten and abducted, according to the Aurora Police.

At a press conference, Todd Chamberlain, the chief of the Aurora Police Department, stated that “13 to 15 individuals,” primarily men but also some women, broke into an apartment that had two people inside. 14 were arrested.

According to police, the suspects “threatened and bound” the victims after taking them to another apartment at the same address.

According to authorities, one of the victims, a man, was stabbed but is likely to live. Both victims are still receiving medical attention for their injuries in the hospital. Authorities also stated that once the perpetrators released the victims, the victims immediately dialed 9-1-1.

“They were pistol-whipped, they were beat, they were mistreated,” Chamberlan stated. “So does that fall in the category of torture for me? Yeah, it does.” “This is without question a gang incident. I don’t know which gang they are affiliated with yet,” he added. Chamberlain also noted that “there is a high assumption that they may be affiliated with the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang,” although he stopped short of asserting which gang in particular was involved, as he is “not certain” yet.

This past summer, armed TdA gang members were spotted in the stairway and halls of The Edge at Lowry Apartments, an incident that was captured on a viral and widely shared video. TdA is a well-known, violent gang from Venezuela.

“We have focused on that area extensively,” Chamberlain continued, adding that some gang members who were caught have now likely fled. He did not specify how they were able to flee.

