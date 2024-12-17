Trump: Japanese Firm ‘SoftBank’ Will Invest $100B In U.S., Creating At Least 100,000 Jobs

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 16: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son delivers remarks alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Trump’s choice for Secretary of Commerce, Cantor Fitzgerald Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick (L) at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:25 AM – Tuesday, December 17, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday at Mar-a-Lago that the Japanese tech giant SoftBank intends to invest $100 billion in the United States, generating at least 100,000 jobs in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

“Today, I am thrilled to announce that SoftBank will be investing $100 billion [in] America, creating 100,000 American jobs at a minimum,” Trump said, adding that Son was announcing the investment “because he feels very optimistic about our country since the election.”

This “will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and other industries of tomorrow are built, created right here in the U.S.A.,” Trump noted.

“I’m very, very excited,” Son added. “I would really like to celebrate the great victory of President Trump. And my confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory.”

Trump then requested that Son double the investment during their announcement.

“I’m going to ask him right now, will you make it $200 billion? Believe it or not, he can actually afford to do that,” Trump continued. Son responded by saying, “With your leadership and my partnership and your support, I will try to make it happen.”

Following Trump’s victory in 2016, the two men declared that his company will invest $50 billion in the United States. SoftBank, a Tokyo-based investment corporation, specializes in energy, tech, and financial companies. The CEO is a Trump supporter and loyalist.

Trump announced the SoftBank news on Monday in a press conference that evolved into lengthy comments about his economic agenda. According to Trump, companies investing $1 billion or more in the United States will be entitled for expedited permit processes, including environmental approvals.

“This will be the most exciting and successful period of reform and renewal in all of American history, maybe of global history, the golden age of America, I call it, it’s begun,” Trump declared.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!