Wisconsin Police: 3 Dead, Including ’17 Year Old Female’ Suspect Who Died By Suicide, 6 Injured In Christian School Shooting

(Photo by: Madison Police Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:47 AM – Monday, December 16, 2024

UPDATE- 12/16- 2:15 p.m.: The authorities have announced that the now-deceased shooter was a 17-year-old female student, AP News reported. Police in Madison also noted that the shooter was dead by suicide when officers arrived.

Advertisement

UPDATE- 12/16- 11:25 a.m.: Police have made an error, retracting their death toll back down to three people, not five. However, in today’s press conference, Police Chief Shon Barnes initially said that five people have been killed in the incident.

Police have reported that at least three people have died, including a juvenile suspect, and at least six others were transferred to a hospital after a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.

Barnes called today a “sad, sad day,” not just for the community, but for the country, after the shooting on Monday.

“Yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community, specifically in one of the places that’s most sacred to me as someone who loves education and to someone who has children that are in schools,” Barnes said.

He stated that officers discovered multiple gunshot victims after responding to an active shooter call at the school at 10:57 a.m.

The shooter was reportedly a student at the school, according to NBC News.

According to Chief Barnes, at least three people were transported to local area hospitals for treatment after officers and emergency personnel performed life-saving efforts on those discovered injured.

Barnes did not specify how many deaths were students versus staff. The police’s incident website stated that the injuries “range from minor to life-threatening.”

“I’m not going to give any information about who the victims are, whether they’re students, staff or parents, because we need to make sure that we can notify people,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

Authorities told CNN that officers are now working to clear the school. They also stated that multiple main roads in the vicinity have been closed and locals have been asked to avoid the area.

According to their website, Abundant Life Christian School is a K-12 school serving approximately 390 students.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident, a White House spokesperson said.

“The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin. Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed,” senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons said.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI.) responded to reports of the shooting, in which multiple injuries have been reported, in post on X.

“My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School,” Johnson wrote. “I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!