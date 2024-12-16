Real Estate Platform Allows Homebuyers To Access Info On Neighbors’ Political Affiliations

A residence displays a Donald Trump campaign sign less than a mile away from the venue where the Republican Presidential would hold a campaign event at the Aston Township Community Center on September 13, 2016 in Aston, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:19 PM – Monday, December 16, 2024

A new real estate platform is reportedly allowing homebuyers to check their neighbors’ political affiliations before they commit to purchasing the house.

Oyssey, a tech startup that is soft-launching this month in South Florida and New York City, allows buyers to view neighborhood political affiliations based on election results and campaign contributions, as well as housing trends and other gathered social data.

“It’s about getting buyers homes that they love,” CEO Huw Nierenberg, a former Boston real estate agent, told the outlet Axios.

Nierenberg stated that buyers’ priorities have evolved, explaining that during house tours “buyers often move from asking whether the water heater is leaking to wondering if their neighbors are folks they’d like to invite to dinner someday.”

The website serves as a one-stop-shop for homebuyers, streamlining the process of browsing listings, signing contracts, and communicating with agents, all while incorporating block-by-block political data and consumer data.

Oyssey sells the service to real estate agents and brokers on a subscription basis, but buyers can access the platform for free by invitation from their agents as well.

