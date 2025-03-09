Pittsburgh Student Vanishes During Spring Break Trip To Dominican Republic

Sudiksha Konanki (Handout)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:08 PM – Sunday, March 9, 2025

A massive search is underway for a University of Pittsburgh student who vanished while on spring break in the Dominican Republic.

20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, from North Virginia, was reportedly with a group of six students on vacation at Punta Cana when she went missing.

Konanki was first reported missing on Thursday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on March 6th, at approximately 4:50 a.m. on the beach at Riu Republica Resort.

The sheriff’s office stated that it is working alongside Dominican authorities. Konaki is also a citizen of India, and the sheriff’s office added that the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic is also joining in on the search efforts.

“Our office is supporting those efforts and continuing to investigate locally,” the sheriff’s office stated while adding that “it is our understanding that the US is deploying considerable federal assets” in efforts to locate Konanki.

“Several bridges have been deployed by sea and land, to find the whereabouts of the foreigner,” added the Dominican Republic emergency operations agency.

A University of Pittsburgh spokesperson also issued a statement, offering their full support in the search efforts.

“University officials are in contact with Sudiksha Konanki’s family as well as authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, and we have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely,” the spokesperson stated.

Additionally, the Defensa Civil Dominicana, a search and rescue team, revealed that it had completed a full day of searching for the woman on Saturday, with plans to resume the search on Sunday.

“The Orange Search and Rescue Unit, along with other institutions, worked from early Saturday hours, trying to find the whereabouts of the young woman, Sudiksha Konanki, without success,” the agency announced.

Konanki is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown, two-piece bikini, along with large round earrings and a multicolored beaded bracelet on her left wrist, according to a missing flyer.

