Pennsylvania: Small Plane Crashes Near Retirement Home, Multiple Injuries Reported 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:25 PM – Sunday, March 9, 2025

A plane has crashed in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania retirement community, injuring at least five individuals on board.

According to authorities, a small plane carrying five passengers crashed in Brethren Village, Manheim Township, just after it took off from nearby Lancaster Airport at 3:15 p.m.

“A Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 9,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. “Five people were on board. The FAA will investigate.”

Air traffic control audio shared on social media shows the moment the pilot told ground agents they were being forced to turn around because the aircraft’s door had opened.

At one point, the pilot is heard saying he cannot hear the radio because of the wind noise caused by the unlocked hatch.

“Pull up… the aircraft is down just behind the terminal in the parking lot tree area,” the desperate air traffic controller pleaded.

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) said that the cause of the small plane crash is still under investigation and emergency services are on scene.

“Our team at Pennsylvania State Police is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township,” Shapiro wrote in a post on X.

“All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” he added.

Officials have not commented on the number of potential injuries or fatalities.

