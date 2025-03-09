DOGE Says Children Received $312M In Loans Meant For Small Businesses During COVID Pandemic

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:38 PM – Sunday, March 9, 2025

The Department of Government (DOGE) revealed that over $300 million in COVID-19 relief loans were granted to children.

Advertisement

On Sunday, as DOGE continues to root out waste, fraud, and corruption in the federal government, they found thousands of cases where more than $300 million in loans were granted to children.

DOGE reported that the Small Business Administration (SBA) made roughly 5,600 loans totaling $312 million to debtors whose only listed owner was 11 years old or younger at the time of the loan. The loans were made in 2020 and 2021, while the world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is unclear what they were for.

“While it is possible to have business arrangements where this is legal, that is highly unlikely for these 5,593 loans, as they all also used an SSN with the incorrect name,” the agency wrote.

“@DOGE and @SBAgov are working together to solve this problem this week,” they added.

DOGE made the reveal in a post on X on Tuesday, where it also revealed that in 2020 and 2021, the SBA awarded 3,095 loans totaling $333 million to borrowers beyond the age of 115.

The borrowers were still listed as alive in the Social Security database. The bureau reported that in one example, a 157-year-old person acquired $36,000 in loans. The loans consisted of PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) and EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) loans.

In his address to Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized instances in which he said millions of people beyond the age of 100 were listed on the Social Security database, one of whom was 360 years old.

“I know some people who are rather elderly but not quite that elderly,” Trump said. “3.47 million people from ages 120 to 129. 3.9 million people from ages 130 to 139. 3.5 million people from ages 140 to 149. And money is being paid to many of them, and we are searching right now.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!