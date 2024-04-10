Philadelphia: Multiple People Injured In Shooting  

OAN’s Abril Elfi
12:25 PM – Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Multiple people have been shot at an event in West Philadelphia.
According to reporter Steve Keely, authorities have “made numerous arrests and at least 4 guns were recovered.”
He also stated that at least one Philadelphia police officer fired their weapon.
This a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
