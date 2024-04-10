Philadelphia: Multiple People Injured In Shooting  

Law enforcement officers secure the area in Linden, New Jersey, on September 19, 2016. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:25 PM – Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Multiple people have been shot at an event in West Philadelphia.

According to reporter Steve Keely, authorities have “made numerous arrests and at least 4 guns were recovered.”

He also stated that at least one Philadelphia police officer fired their weapon.

This a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

