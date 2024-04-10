Biden Tries To Blast Trump, But Blunders Instead: ‘Elect Me… I’m In The 20th Century’

US President Joe Biden listens during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (out of frame) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, April 10, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

3:23 PM – Wednesday, April 10, 2023

Another embarrassing blunder went viral online among those who argue that President Biden is too mentally incompetent for another four-year term. It related to the president’s statement on Wednesday, when he said that voters should “Elect me… I’m in the 20th century.”

At the end of a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the White House Rose Garden, Biden, 81, made the remark.

“Why doesn’t everybody holler at once?” the president asserted sarcastically as reporters asked questions.

Biden was questioned by Peter Alexander of NBC News on the abortion debate in Arizona, where the state Supreme Court decided on Tuesday that an 1864 law that outlawed abortions from the time of conception is still in force, with an exception being to save a mother’s life.

“Elect me,” Biden replied. “…I’m in the 20, 20th century,” continued the president.

A minute later, Biden realized his mistake and added, “21st century! Not back then. They weren’t even a state.”

The country’s oldest-ever president then began to ramble on as reporters barked out more queries.

Biden also later stated, “The war in Ukraine comes to an end by the House leader allowing a vote [on additional military aid]” while answering a question from another reporter regarding how the conflict would conclude.

According to polls, most voters are uneasy about Biden’s mental capacity and age in regards to the upcoming election. If he serves out a second term, he will be 86 years old by the time his term ends.

