Inflation Rises More Than Expected, Posing Dilemma For Federal Reserve

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:24 PM – Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Today, inflation rose again, surpassing expectations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) underscores the ongoing challenge faced by the Federal Reserve in meeting its target goals of reducing inflation to 2%. Inflation increased by 3.5% compared to last March, marking a faster pace than February’s 3.2%. What implications does this have for interest rates? Eddy Gifford, Wealth Advisor at TACTIVE, joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to shed some light on the matter.