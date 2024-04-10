Democrat Congresswoman Proposes Black People Be Exempt From Paying Taxes, Citing ‘Reparations’

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference held to address MAGA Republicans’ decision to prioritize the impeachment of President Joe Biden over other domestic issues in the United States on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:45 PM -Wednesday, April 10, 2024

A Democrat congresswoman is proposing that Black Americans be exempt from paying taxes in an effort to pay them back as a form of slavery reparations, but she also said that the plan may not be successful since poor Black people “aren’t really paying taxes in the first place.”

Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas.), claimed that she heard a celebrity propose the idea, but could not remember which one, and thought “I don’t know that that’s … necessarily a bad idea,” she recounted in an interview with “The Black Lawyers Podcast” last week.

“One of the things they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because … that puts money back in your pocket,” Crockett told host J. Carter.

“But at the same time, it may not be as objectionable to some people” as “actually giving out dollars,” she continued.

Crockett then argued that at least some reparations are necessary.

“So many Black folk, not only do you owe for the labor that was stolen and killed and all the other things, but the fact is we end up being so far behind.”

During one point of the interview, she said that one of the biggest issues with her idea is that some Black people are not paying taxes as it is.

“If you do the no-tax thing, for people that are already, say, struggling and not paying taxes in the first place —” she says, before Carter suggests they “may want those checks like they got from COVID” rather than a tax break.

“Exactly,” Crockett responds.

Additionally, in the interview, the Democrat argued there needs to be a consistency between the federal and state governments when it comes to reparations.

“Everybody’s gonna run to whichever state and be like, ‘Yo, I need mine.’”

“And so we don’t want to see that—this is definitely something that needs to be thought through,” she told Carter.

She went on to be highly critical of “people that aren’t even willing to do the studies, aren’t willing to invest to make sure we can roll this out the right way.”

Crockett also made another accusation during the interview, saying that Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s (R-Texas.) immigration policy is “insane,” erroneously claiming that the law aims “to kill people.”

Meanwhile, she is currently set to face off against Libertarian candidate Ken Ashby in November, in order to keep her seat, representing the Dallas district.

