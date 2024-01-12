Pentagon Pushes Back On Theory Claiming Taylor Swift Is A Gov’t PsyOp

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

OAN’s Michaelangelo Hernandez

9:48 AM – Friday, January 12, 2024

The Pentagon has responded to a theory aired by Fox News‘ Jesse Watters, claiming that American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s meteoric rise to fame is part of a government psychological operation to get young people to vote Democrat.

In a segment this week on Jesse Watters Primetime, the host played a video supposedly showing a DOD official suggesting turning Swift into an asset to combat so called misinformation.

However, the official was not a Pentagon employee, but instead a research engineer with no known ties to the U.S. military. The individual was giving a presentation on how misinformation spreads online.

When talking about the theory, Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for the Pentagon, said they would “shake it off.”

Swift has been outspoken on her political beliefs in recent years. In the 2020 presidential election, she endorsed Joe Biden.

