Sen. Rand Paul Not Ready To Make Presidential Endorsement, Won’t Be Supporting Nikki Haley

OAN’s Stephanie Myers

9:35 AM – Friday, January 12, 2024

Senator Rand Paul has yet to announce who he will endorse for president. However, he stated that he will not be supporting Nikki Haley’s bid for the White House.

The Kentucky senator posted his thoughts on X on Friday, saying he likes various aspects President Trump, Governor DeSantis (R-Fla.), Vivek Ramaswamy and Independent candidate RFK Jr. have to offer.

Even though he didn’t make an endorsement, Paul (R-Ky.) did make the case for why he won’t be supporting Haley.

“I’m not yet ready to make a decision, but I am ready to make a decision on someone who I cannot support,” he said. “So, I’m announcing this morning that I’m Never Nikki.”

“I’ve also seen her indicate that she thinks you should be registered to use the Internet,” Paul continued. “That people posting ideas anonymously. I think she fails to understand that our Republic was founded upon people like Ben Franklin, Sam Adams, Madison, John Jay, and others, who posted routinely for fear of the government. They posted routinely, anonymously.”

Senator Paul believes that idea alone should disqualify her in the mind of all libertarian-leaning conservatives.

He continued to post on X, highlighting some of Haley’s record and rhetoric. He stated that she advocated for a gas tax, praised the United Nations and supported foreign aid, saying she has a “thirst for war.”

Paul concluded his message by directing the public to visit nevernikki.net

