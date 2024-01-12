Sen. Fetterman Blasts South Africa For Suing Israel

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to reporters before a Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Fetterman spoke on military aid to Ukraine. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor

10:15 AM – Friday, January 12, 2024

Senator John Fetterman has slammed South Africa for accusing Israel of committing genocide.

When speaking before the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Democrat criticized the nation for suing Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Fetterman (D-Pa.) said that it’s ironic that South Africa is accusing Israel of apartheid given they practiced segregation until the 90’s.

He then laid out all the human rights abuses that Hamas has committed against the Jewish State.

“Who are they really fighting?” he asked. “It’s a group of cowards. They hide in tunnels, they hide behind civilians, they attack, kill and mutilate children and women, and they do that. Stop talking about proportion on that.”

On December 29th, South Africa brought a case against Israel where they accused the county of committing a genocide against the Palestinian people. Oral arguments began on January 11th.

It is unclear when the ICJ will issue their verdict, but it is expected that it will take many years for the case to conclude. In prior genocide cases at the ICJ, it took more than a decade for a final decision to be reached.

