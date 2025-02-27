Pentagon Orders Removal Of Transgender Troops Within 60 Days

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks as he meets with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

2:33 PM – Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Pentagon has ordered all transgender military service members to be removed from the military, unless they are granted a waiver showing they’re fit for “warfighting capabilities.”

According to a new memo filed on Wednesday evening, it was revealed that all service members who have “a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria” are no longer eligible for military service. The memo noted that: “the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals who have a current diagnosis or history off or exhibit symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria are incompatible with the high mental and physical standards necessary for military service.”

The memo also cited President Donald Trump’s January 27th executive order, which states that allowing transgender people to serve in the armed forces threatens its readiness and undermines unit cohesion.

“Service by these individuals is not in the best interests of the Military Services and is not clearly consistent with the interests of national security,” Wednesday’s policy memo states.

Additionally, the memo orders the Pentagon to identify transgender individuals in the military within 30 days, and remove them within another 30 days, giving them an honorable discharge.

“Service members being processed for separation in accordance with this policy will be afforded all statutorily required rights and benefits,” the memo notes.

As for waivers, they will be considered on a case-by-case basis, citing the need for “compelling government interest” in retaining individuals who “directly support war fighting capabilities” and meet standards associated with their sex.

The memo also says service members must show 36 months of stability in their sex, and have never attempted to physically transition.

In Trump’s first term, he issued a similar ban on transgender military personnel.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis tried to delay the implementation of the policy during Trump’s first term.

Biden overturned the ban after he took office in January 2021, as the military pivoted to publicly celebrate the service of openly transgender service members during his administration.

Critics of Trump’s executive order have argued that, even with exceptions, preventing transgender troops from living as transgender is a ban on trans military service full stop.

“Any policy that prevents transgender people from serving as transgender people — whether through an outright ban or through requirements to serve in one’s birth sex — is a ban, plain and simple,” Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee wrote.

In January 2023, Major Rachel Jones was celebrated by the military for coming out as a transgender female.

“Her journey from battling depression & suicidal thoughts to embracing authenticity inspires us all,” the Department of Defense posted on social media.

Other new requirements stated in the memo include that male and female service personnel will not share sleeping, changing, or bathing facilities that are designated for the opposite sex.

Furthermore, it stated that no Pentagon funding will go towards any sex reassignment surgeries or genital reconstruction surgeries.

