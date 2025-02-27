Andrew Tate And Brother Tristan Arrive In The U.S., Still Facing Human Trafficking Charges In Romania

Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on December 10, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:05 PM – Thursday, February 27, 2025

Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate reportedly left Romania and have now arrived in the U.S., weeks after the former professional kickboxer and controversial “manosphere” influencer, as well as his brother, had their travel restrictions lifted despite their ongoing human trafficking case.

A court decided in July that they may leave the country so as long as they remained in the European Union (EU).

The law enforcement agency investigating the Tate brothers, Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), stated that special prosecutors granted their wish to leave the country — but they did not drop the case against them.

The two brothers were also previously released from their house arrest orders by Romanian authorities.

While taking questions from the press, President Donald Trump maintained that he was not made aware of the fact that the Tate brothers were flying to the United States, despite mainstream media outlets claiming that his administration made multiple attempts to pressure Romania to lift travel restrictions on them.

At five in the morning, the brothers, who are dual U.S.-British citizens, boarded a private plane and departed Bucharest Băneasa – Aurel Vlaicu International Airport. The two had been prohibited from traveling for the last three years.

Andrew Tate currently has 10.7 million followers on X.

Andrew, the contentious Muslim influencer, discusses topics on social media such as fighting, fitness motivation, masculinity, “how to get rich quick” schemes, and the “evils” of feminism. He has often been accused of being a misogynist by a slew of media outlets and the general public.

He announced back in 2022 that he was converting to Islam following a YouTube appearance — calling Islam the “last true religion on the planet.”

Meanwhile, Andrew’s brother, Tristan Tate, takes a more political approach in his X posts, discussing topics such as politicians, political parties, the Ukraine-Russia war, NATO, and immigration.

He also occasionally posts about matters pertaining to men’s mental health and psychiatry.

According to Romanian media outlets, which cited “airport sources,” the plane has already touched down in Florida.

“The request to change the obligation of not leaving Romania was approved,” prosecutors announced on Thursday. “All the other obligations have been maintained, including the requirement to check in with judicial authorities every time they are called.”

The brothers are anticipated to return to Romania at an “undisclosed later time,” and the case against them is still pending.

Andrew, now 38, and Tristan, now 36, as well as two Romanian women whose names and ages were not released, were arrested in Bucharest in December 2022 on allegations of rape, trafficking minors, and organizing a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. In mid-2023, all four were formally indicted.

Additionally, a court decided in December that the case against the Tates and the two Romanian women could not proceed to trial unless the prosecutors’ indictment was “corrected.”

Prosecutors soon opened a second criminal investigation into the Tates, and four other suspects in August, on charges of money laundering, human trafficking, and organizing a criminal organization.

“An appeals court in Romania ruled Thursday that the human trafficking case against influencer Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women cannot go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors,” AP News reported.

Although the Bucharest Court of Appeal’s ruling is a major blow to DIICOT, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, the Tates and the two women are not exempt, as the case is still pending and the brothers are facing additional legal action in Romania.

Andrew and Tristan Tate have refuted every allegation made against them.

