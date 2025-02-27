13 Injured In Terror Attack In Israel After Car Rams Into Bus Stop

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Image depicts death) Police officers cover a body of man who is suspected of ramming his car into an highway bus stop, the man was killed by police officers on February 27, 2025 at Gan Shmuel, Israel. More than a dozen people were injured, one critically, according to media reports. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

1:20 PM – Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thirteen people were left wounded, including one in critical condition, after a car rammed into a bus stop near the Karkur Junction — in what authorities are calling a terrorist attack.

Eli Bin, the director-general of the Magen David Adom emergency response group, announced that paramedics have treated multiple injuries.

The victim suffering from severe wounds is a 17-year-old girl, MDA confirmed.

The terrorist, a 52-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, tried to flee the scene in his vehicle — but was killed near Gan Shmuel after ramming into a police patrol car.

Israel Police spokesperson Aryeh Doron told the Channel 12 news channel that “after carrying out the car-ramming at the bus stop, the terrorist drove another few hundred meters, hitting an officer and his car.”

It was also revealed that the terrorist was illegally residing in Israel while married to an Arab citizen of the Jewish State.

Paramedic Avi Cohen said: “We arrived at a complex scene where there was a lot of commotion after a vehicle hit several pedestrians. “We immediately began providing medical treatment to all the injured, which included stopping bleeding and applying bandages, loading them unto ambulances and mobile intensive care units and quickly evacuating them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera,” Cohen added.

Hamas commented on the incident, saying that the attack was a “natural, heroic response to the brutal aggression and ongoing crimes” committed by Israel.

The latest attack also comes after explosives were found on five buses in the cities of Bat Yam and Holon, south of Tel Aviv, on February 20th, which authorities called “an attempt to perpetrate a series of terrorist attacks with mass casualties.” No one was wounded by those explosives.

