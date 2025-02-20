3 Buses Exploded In Israel In Suspected Terror Attack

Security forces and bomb disposal units are deployed to the scene of a bus explosion in Bat Yam on February 20, 2025. Israeli police said that bombs on three buses exploded in the central city of Bat Yam on February 20, 2025 evening, with a local official saying there were no injuries. Defence Minister Israel Katz accused “Palestinian terrorist organisations” of carrying out the blasts, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to hold a security meeting. (Photo by OREN ZIV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:51 PM – Thursday, February 20, 2025

Three buses exploded in Israel in what authorities are claiming to be a suspected terror attack, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

On Thursday, two empty buses exploded at the same time in different parking lots in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Soon after, a third bus went up in flames.

Additional bombs were also planted on two other buses but did not explode. They have since been disabled, according to authorities.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

“Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam,” the Israeli Police Spokesperson’s Unit said, ABC News reported. “Large police forces are at the scenes, searching for suspects. Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects.”

According to The Times of Israel, there were five total bombs planted on five separate buses in Central Israel, Tel Aviv District police chief Haim Sargarof said to the media.

Sargarof said the explosives appeared to be makeshift with timers attached.

Multiple outlets said one of the unexploded devices included a message saying “Revenge of Tulkarem,” which refers to a recent Israeli military counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank.

As a result, Defense Minister Israel Katz said he instructed the Israel Defense Forces to boost operations in the West Bank.

Israeli authorities have stopped all transportation via buses, trains and light rail trains in the country to search for additional bombs.

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing to look for potential suspects.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!