Optimism Surrounds ‘Doge Dividend Checks’ With Context On Tariffs And Job Claims

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:24 PM – Thursday, February 20, 2025
U.S. jobless claims rose slightly by 5,000 to 219,000 last week, indicating a stable job market. Meanwhile, the White House is celebrating President Trump’s first month in office by highlighting his accomplishments, including saving $55 billion in tax dollars with a goal of reaching $2 trillion. There is also talk of proposed $5,000 “Doge dividend checks” for taxpayers from these savings. Ed Sidell, CEO and Chief Investment Advisor at EGSI Financial, joins Alicia Summers to discuss the Labor Department report and the administration’s focus on cutting waste, fraud, and abuse. Additionally, there are concerns about how the new administration’s approach to tariffs and tax policies may impact inflation and overall economic stability.