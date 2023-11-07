Pennsylvania High School Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Forcing Polling Site To Move

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:16 PM – Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, polling site with two precincts was forced to be moved and evacuated after a reported bomb threat at the high school.

On Tuesday night, the Radnor Police Department announced that they had received a bomb threat prompting the evacuation of Radnor High School in Delaware County, where a polling site with two precincts was held.

The police department issued a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, warning citizens to avoid the area and that no injuries had been reported.

Delaware County officials announced that, due to the threat, the polling places for the two precincts, Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 1, Radnor Ward 2, and Precinct 3, had been relocated to Radnor Elementary School at 20 Matsonford Road in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

The relocated sites were opened at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday and officials stated that they will file papers in court to “seek an extension of voting for voters in those two precincts” through 9 p.m.

Authorities also said that the school will remain open on Wednesday but there will be an increase in security personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

