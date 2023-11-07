YouTube, Facebook And Instagram Censors Alleged Nashville Shooter Manifesto

People visit a makeshift memorial at the entrance of The Covenant School on April 1, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Three students and three adults were killed by the 28-year-old shooter on Monday. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:08 PM – Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A popular conservative podcaster and commentator, Steven Crowder, who posted the purported Nashville school shooter manifesto, has been recently censored by major platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advertisement

Crowder had released part of Audrey Hale’s manifesto on his podcast and social media accounts on Monday, which was later targeted by big tech censorship.

On March 27th, 2023, Hale murdered three adults and three 9-year-olds at the Covenant Christian private school before being fatally shot by police responding to the scene.

He asserted: “Facebook is now censoring the Nashville Manifesto,” and included a screenshot of a warning he received after attempting to post the content.

“Your post may go against our Community Standards on violence and incitement,” the message read.

The manifesto, handwritten on lined paper, was reportedly “leaked” to Crowder and even aired on his show “Louder With Crowder.”

The document unveiled Hale’s targeted groups, like “crackers with White privilege,” as well as other detailed notes referencing how the mentally-ill assailant intended to carry out the shooting.

According to court records released earlier this year, Hale, a biological female who identified as a transgender man named “Aiden,” maintained more than 20 journals with disturbing notes scribbled inside.

“We are aware of that assertion,” said a Tennessee police spokeswoman on Monday.

However, the spokeswoman also said that it was “too early” to confirm the authenticity of the notes and that authorities were currently investigating the matter.

Crowder has announced that he will be re-posting the episode on Rumble, a Canadian video platform that is geared towards “free speech,” unlike YouTube.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!